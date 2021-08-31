2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Remnants of Ida brings some impacts to our area

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s noticeably less humid. A front is located in southern Ohio. Remnants of Ida is in the Tennessee Valley today. Clouds in place. Most of this is high level cloud cover. Some showers and storms from Ida is forecast to sneak into the Akron-Canton area this afternoon and evening. Everybody else should be dry. High temperatures this afternoon around 80 degrees. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning in the 50s and 60s. Warmer near Lake Erie. Low pressure (Ida remnants) will track well south and east of our area tomorrow. A windy day setting up. Northeast direction at 15-25 mph downwind of Lake Erie. The air mass continues to cool. Wouldn’t surprise me to get some spot lake effect showers west of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. It’s a partly cloudy sky Thursday with high temperatures again in the 70s.

