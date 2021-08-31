Northeast Ohio weather: Will the remnants of Ida impact our weather? To an extent, yes.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an interesting weather set-up at this time, as we have a front nearby, moving south through the area, and the remnants of Ida also to our south.

These two systems have combined to become the catalyst for a few showers and storms in our southern tier of counties this afternoon.

Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding.

This threat for heavy rainfall should remain south of the Cleveland metro area.

For Tuesday evening, expect scattered showers in Akron, Youngstown, and south to Tuscarawas County.

To the north, it will be a mainly dry night.

Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.

Widely scattered showers will continue in our southern tier of counties (Akron, Youngstown, and south to Tuscarawas County) through Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere, a few spotty, light lake effect rain showers are possible during the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cooler, and it will be less humid.

Highs will only top out in the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will also be quite breezy.

Expect sustained winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

As the remnants of Ida depart to our east, skies will clear and winds will back off on Thursday.

The end of the work week will be gorgeous.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

