Police ask for help identifying a tow truck used in catalytic converter thefts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a tow truck that is suspected of being used to steal

catalytic converters from cars in the second district, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Police said on August 18th, a tow truck stole the white vehicle in this photo from a resident of the W.25th Lofts. The truck and the stolen vehicle were seen on camera heading southbound on W.25th at Franklin.

The vehicle was recovered in the area of W.26th and Hancock, with the catalytic converter missing. If anyone recognizes this tow truck or has any information on this crime, please contact the 2nd District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218 or Officer Vic Nan at: vnan@clevelandohio.gov

