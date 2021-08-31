2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sherwin Williams releases planning drawings of new Downtown Cleveland HQ

The renderings are part of a submission to the city of Cleveland for review
Sherwin Williams schematic design package
Sherwin Williams schematic design package(Sherwin Williams)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin Williams released tentative plans for their new headquarters to be built near Public Square in Downtown Cleveland.

The company on Tuesday sent the city of Cleveland their schematic design package with renderings of the company’s new headquarters slated for completion in 2024, according to a spokesperson.

The submission is the second step in the city’s three-step design review process, according to Sherwin Williams.

The project is slated for completion in 2024.

