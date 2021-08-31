2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspected impaired driver crosses to wrong side of road in front of Ohio trooper (video)

OSHP arrest of suspected impaired driver
OSHP arrest of suspected impaired driver(Source: OSHP Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video showing the arrest of a woman who was suspected of being impaired while driving.

Troopers told 19 News that Heidi Klose was pulled over on Aug. 22 at approximately 1 a.m. on State Road 750 in the Columbus area.

Dash camera video shows the 50-year-old woman driving on the wrong side of the road at times and crossing over a curbed median.

Klose was cited for OVI, failing to stop and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

