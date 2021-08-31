UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital receives a more than $48 million grant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospital Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital announced Monday the hospital has been awarded a more than $48 million grant to create a Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network.

The grant is the largest in the hospital’s history, according to a UH media release.

UH and four other hospitals across the country will partner to form the network, which will develop a hub-and-spoke model of expertise to support efforts by child healthcare facilities to prepare for events like natural disasters and pandemics where large numbers of children require care.

”We began this work before the global pandemic, and 2020 proved how important it is for hospitals, health care infrastructures, government and private entities to work together to create a coordinated emergency response model,” said Doctor Charles G. Macias, who will lead the new network. “This grant is an amazing opportunity to grow a national model whose impact can inform all aspects of pediatric preparedness, from daily efforts to global health threats.”

The network will include UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, University of California San Francisco-Benioff Children’s Hospital, University of Louisville School of Medicine-Norton Children’s Hospital, University of Utah Health-Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and Saint Louis University-Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, according to UH.

The pandemic underscored the importance to develop and share best practices among organizations that care for kids, said Doctor Daniel Simon, of UH.

“The pandemic’s impact on children and the health care systems that care for children extend beyond the diagnosis and management of infectious diseases to challenges with access to care and a behavioral health crisis,” said Simon. “This new network will help to accelerate research-informed pediatric care transformation for sick and injured children across national organizations and infrastructures and we are proud to be leading efforts here in Cleveland and the nation.”

By the end of last year, 19 million adults and one million children in the U.S. had been affected by COVID-19. As the vaccines became available, adult rates of infection dropped but the share of kids infected increased from three percent of all cases to 22 percent of all cases between May 2020 and May 2021, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.