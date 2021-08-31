Witnesses begin testimony in new trial for Akron man accused of killing 9 people in arson incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Akron, a new trial started on Monday for the man accused of intentionally setting three fires and killing a total of nine people.

Stanley Ford’s second trial is taking place again in a Summit County Common Pleas courtroom.

19 News will live stream Tuesday’s proceedings here:

Ford was in court for only a short time on Monday while the judge discussed juror instructions at the start of the new proceedings. The judge then adjourned so the jurors could load into buses and tour the scenes of the deadly arson crimes.

Before noon, Ford’s attorneys and the Summit County prosecution team returned to the courtroom to deliver opening statements.

Ford, the 58-year-old suspect, is accused of setting the three fires, beginning in April 2016:

The first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.

The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, nobody was hurt.

The third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

The victims were identified as:

Jared Boggs, 14 Daisia Huggins, 6 Kyle Huggins, 5 Alivia Huggins, 3 Cameron Huggins, 16 month old Dennis Huggins, 35 Angela Boggs, 38 Lindell Lewis, 56 Gloria Jean Hart, 61

A mistrial was initially declared for Ford in June 2020 during the first criminal proceedings. Shortly after meeting with jurors then, Judge Christine Croce called the mistrial because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trial while still practicing safe COVID-19 protocols.

19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one that he allegedly set on fire.

[Stanley Ford: Man charged in deadly Akron fire, denied involvement to 19 News]

Ford, who was arrested in May 2017, faces the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.