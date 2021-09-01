Akron teen tosses gun during foot chase, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a teenager tossed a loaded handgun while running from officers Tuesday evening.

Officers said they saw the 16-year-old boy clutching his waistband and walking down the middle of street in the area of Georgia Avenue and S. Arlington Street around 6 .m.

According to police, they recognized the teen from a prior incident, where he was armed with a gun.

As officers approached, the teen took off running, but was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Triplett Blvd.

Once in custody, the teen told officers he threw a gun while running from them.

Officers found the gun in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.

The 16-year-old is now charged with carrying concealed weapon, obstructing official business and weapons under disability.

