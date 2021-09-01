Attempted kidnapping or misunderstanding? Cleveland kid says he was followed home from school, nearly abducted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said they aren’t sure if a crime took place, but an elementary school student claimed he was almost abducted on his way home from school.

Erick Beck, 11, was walking home from Wilbur Wright Elementary on Tuesday when he noticed a white work truck that seemed to be following him.

He lives very close to school, but when he got home, the door was locked because his dad was sleeping.

“I kept trying to get in and then I turned around saw this dude, he was in like this box truck and then he got out the car,” said Beck. “He got out the car and then that’s when I saw the gun.”

Beck jumped off his porch and ran to the safest nearby place he could think of, the library on West 116th Street and Lorain Avenue.

“I had to run and then when I got in there I was out of breath, I couldn’t breathe and then I got a drink of water and then I told everybody, told the security guard,” Beck recalled.

Beck describes the man as a taller older bald man wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. He had a gun on his waistband.

“Then he scratched his head, he walked out the car, he scratched his head and he looked like he was walking towards me, and then that’s when I started running,” Beck explained.

Beck is fine, but he did hurt his leg when he jumped off the balcony. His grandmother is terrified.

“I mean if there’s somebody around here that’s trying to get these kids with guns they need to be caught immediately,” said Shawn Horton, Beck’s grandmother. “It’s a lot of kids out here walking by their self no school guards. I mean this is ridiculous. Something needs to be done.”

Cleveland Police said they took an informational report and detectives plan to follow up on it.

