Bedford man sentenced to life in prison, possibility of parole after 35 years for 2020 murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford man who shot and killed 23-year-old Aaron Swift from Maple Heights in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday morning to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

James Claytor’s jury trial began on July 14 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

“It wasn’t something that I really planned. Saying this is something I wanted to do. It wasn’t something I wanted to do,” said Claytor before he was sentenced.

Claytor was found guilty of fatally shooting Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development on July 16, 2020.

Swift suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It sickens me. Two lives, two families, ruined over 7,500 dollars,” said Judge Michael Shaughnessy, Common Pleas Court General Division Cuyahoga Co.

The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020. ((Source: Bedford Police))

Claytor turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

Police added this was not a random crime.

“I never imagined that I would have to carry Aaron’s urn or keep his urn in my house,” said Lynn Mays, Swift’s Great Aunt.

