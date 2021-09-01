2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bedford man sentenced to life in prison, possibility of parole after 35 years for 2020 murder

James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)
James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)(Bedford Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford man who shot and killed 23-year-old Aaron Swift from Maple Heights in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday morning to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

James Claytor’s jury trial began on July 14 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

“It wasn’t something that I really planned. Saying this is something I wanted to do. It wasn’t something I wanted to do,” said Claytor before he was sentenced.

Claytor was found guilty of fatally shooting Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development on July 16, 2020.

Swift suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It sickens me. Two lives, two families, ruined over 7,500 dollars,” said Judge Michael Shaughnessy, Common Pleas Court General Division Cuyahoga Co.

The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020.
The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020.((Source: Bedford Police))

Claytor turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

Police added this was not a random crime.

“I never imagined that I would have to carry Aaron’s urn or keep his urn in my house,” said Lynn Mays, Swift’s Great Aunt.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Witnesses describe interactions with the Akron man on trial for allegedly killing 9 in arson incidents
FILE
Police on Cleveland SWAT situation: Female killed in home, suspect possibly shot himself
Man on the run after police chase ends in crash on Cleveland-Parma border
Man on the run after police chase ends in crash on Cleveland-Parma border
Bridging the Great Health Divide
What's causing people to go hungry?