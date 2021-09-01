2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton police investigating Columbus Bishop Sycamore

St. Edward High School drops Bishop Sycamore from their football schedule.
By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police confirm that they are investigating a complaint that the group from Columbus Bishop Sycamore passed a bad check to pay for their stay at the Fairfield Inn on Greentree Avenue in Canton.

Bishop Sycamore, who claims to be a school out of Columbus, showed up in Canton to play a nationally televised high school football game against Florida powerhouse I.M.G. Academy.

But the marketing company that put the match up together for ESPN has said that Bishop Sycamore misrepresented themselves and their roster of players and that they did not do a good enough job of vetting the school and the roster before letting the game proceed.

The game was a complete mismatch and now Bishop Sycamore is under intense scrutiny by the state of Ohio as to their actual standing as a school and by other football programs they have scheduled to play.

The police report filed by the Fairfield Inn claims that someone associated with Bishop Sycamore paid for hotel rooms with a check for just over $3,500 that subsequently bounced.

St Edward High School on Tuesday said they have dropped Bishop Sycamore from their football schedule and are currently working to secure a game for a now open date on September 24th.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

A once revered and respected local dance teacher has now officially been indicted in Cuyahoga...
19 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Cuyahoga County dance teacher charged with raping, sexually assaulting former students
Cleveland Clinic releases MENtion It survey results, resident warns men to care for personal...
Cleveland Clinic releases MENtion It survey results, resident warns men to care for personal health
Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Kenneth Mills indicted by grand jury ‘for making the jail...
Solon mayor testified in trial for former Cuyahoga County Jail director
ODNR Division of Wildlife warns of plastic pumpkin fall decor and how it can harm wildlife.
Division of Wildlife warns of dangers plastic pumpkins pose to deer