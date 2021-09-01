2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Auto Show, RV Show return to I-X Center

I-X Center
I-X Center(Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The new owners of the I-X Center, Industrial Realty Group (IRG), announced Wednesday the Cleveland Auto Show and the Ohio RV Supershow have both signed deals with them to host their events.

The Cleveland Auto Show is scheduled for Feb. 25-March 6, 2022.

“When given the opportunity to return to the I-X Center, we couldn’t pass up shifting back to our traditional early spring timeframe,” says Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association and the Cleveland Auto Show.

The planned December show at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland has now been canceled.

“While we were looking forward to reimagining the Show in a downtown setting, it made sense to get back to ‘normal’ at the I-X Center,” says Joey Huang, chairman of the Cleveland Auto Show and owner of the Great Lakes Auto Network. “The appeal of the massive indoor space and the availability of parking, among other things, makes the venue perfect for our event.”

The Ohio RV Supershow will hold their annual show in the Fall of 2022, no date has been chosen at this time.

“This is a great day for the future of the Great Lakes RV Association and the continued success of the Ohio RV Supershow, the largest indoor RV Show in the country,” said Amy Girton, Executive Director of the Great lakes Recreational Vehicle Association.

The Ohio RV Supershow has been held for 44 years and was one of the first shows held at the I-X Center.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

