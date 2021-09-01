Cleveland Clinic releases MENtion It survey results, resident warns men to care for personal health

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Worhatch, a lawyer in the Akron area, says you should never go to court without any help.

“Somebody who represents themselves has a fool for a client,” he said.

But he made a similar mistake with his own health. He avoided a checkup with a doctor for more than a year, only to be greeted with unpleasant news when he finally spoke with a physician.

Worhatch had a swollen bladder—if left untreated, he could have lost his kidney.

“I think the way to describe it is embarrassment,” he explained, citing his career as a lawyer. “You expect someone like myself to pay attention to detail involving his own life.”

The 66-year-old has since improved from his condition, but a new Cleveland Clinic survey suggests he is not alone.

The Cleveland Clinic released Wednesday the results of its MENtion It survey, which aims to quantify how often men visit their doctors last year. The clinic did see over one million virtual visits in 2020, up from just 37,000 in 2019; 20% of white men and 26% of men of color still said they visit their physician less than once a year or never.

Dr. Jay Krishnan said regular checkups are crucial to spot all sorts of diseases and conditions, but anxiety often prevents men from discussing them with a professional.

“We’re talking about prostate healthcare, or sexual issues or infertility,” he said.

Worhatch says a different factor held him back: over-confidence, believing he was too strong to get sick.

“I always considered myself a very blessed, healthy man,” he said, “going to the doctor was not in my routine every year.”

Dr. Krishnan hopes the new data from this year’s survey can remind men in Cleveland to go to their doctor: “We are available, physicians are available, the healthcare system is available, we are ready.”

Worhatch could not agree more. “Take the time to listen to yourself and to attend your own body’s needs, and everything else will fall in line,” he said.

