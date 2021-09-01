Cleveland Playhouse Square tickets to go on sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square announced a “Season on Sale” event where more than 50 different shows will go on sale on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Some of the shoes include Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Black Violin, Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular “Birthday Edition,” Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour, The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh, Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Prom, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org. Groups of 15 or more may call 216-640-8600.

More information and the complete list of shows can be viewed here.

Masks are required for entry into all areas of Playhouse Square, regardless of vaccination status. You can read more about this here.

