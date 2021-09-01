Division of Wildlife warns of dangers plastic pumpkins pose to deer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ODNR Division of Wildlife said that they receive reports of white-tailed deer with pumpkins stuck on their heads, covering their faces.

This usually renders the deer unable to eat and drink. Sometimes the deer manages to pop the plastic strap and sometimes the bucket eventually breaks off, but according to the Division of Wildlife, this usually isn’t the outcome.

The Division of Wildlife tries to intervene to help the situation but capturing a deer is challenging and dangerous.

The Division of Wildlife encourages homeowners to bring the pumpkins inside after trick or treating or avoiding using the buckets as decorations for fall. At the very least, remove the plastic strap to prevent them from sticking on the deer’s head.

ODNR Division of Wildlife warns about plastic pumpkin decorations and the dangers they pose to wildlife. (ODNR Division of Wildlife)

