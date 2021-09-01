Fall is coming! Lake Metropark corn maze to open September 1

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall is just around the corner. All the signs are there: coffee shops are advertising pumpkin spice, Labor Day sales flyers are circulating, and the corn maze is opening at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

The maze will be open September 1 through October 19, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays, weather permitting, according to a Lake Metroparks media release.

The corn maze’s three acres of fun is included with regular Farmpark admission ($6-$8). Kids 2 and younger, active military personnel and their families and Farmpark members are free.

The Farmpark, at 8800 Euclid Chardon Rd. in Kirtland, is a family-friendly science and cultural center devoted to agriculture, farming and country life.

Click here for more information on the corn maze.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.