Fall is coming! Lake Metropark corn maze to open September 1

The Lake Metroparks Farmpack corn maze opens September 1, 2021.(Lake Metroparks)
The Lake Metroparks Farmpack corn maze opens September 1, 2021.(Lake Metroparks)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall is just around the corner. All the signs are there: coffee shops are advertising pumpkin spice, Labor Day sales flyers are circulating, and the corn maze is opening at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

The maze will be open September 1 through October 19, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays, weather permitting, according to a Lake Metroparks media release.

The corn maze’s three acres of fun is included with regular Farmpark admission ($6-$8). Kids 2 and younger, active military personnel and their families and Farmpark members are free.

The Farmpark, at 8800 Euclid Chardon Rd. in Kirtland, is a family-friendly science and cultural center devoted to agriculture, farming and country life.

Click here for more information on the corn maze.

