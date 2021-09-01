Florida police officer with COVID-19 transferred to Ohio for care at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer from the West Palm Beach Police Department was flown from Florida to Northeast Ohio for “advanced” COVID-19 care at the Cleveland Clinic.

Anthony Testa’s wife told the CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach that he was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic because there are no life-supporting respirator machines available in Florida hospitals.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a special send-off ceremony was held on Aug 25 for Testa before his departure for Ohio.

COVID-19 has its grip on the entire country. First responders are especially vulnerable. Another West Palm Beach Police... Posted by West Palm Beach Police Department on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Testa was flown from a Florida airfield to Cleveland to be admitted into the hospital.

COVID-19 has its grip on the entire country. First responders are especially vulnerable. Another @westpalmpd officer,... Posted by FOP WPB Lodge 2 on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

19 News requested information from the Cleveland Clinic regarding the number of out-of-state patients in care for COVID-19 and current hospital bed capacity.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.