Florida police officer with COVID-19 transferred to Ohio for care at Cleveland Clinic
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer from the West Palm Beach Police Department was flown from Florida to Northeast Ohio for “advanced” COVID-19 care at the Cleveland Clinic.
Anthony Testa’s wife told the CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach that he was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic because there are no life-supporting respirator machines available in Florida hospitals.
According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a special send-off ceremony was held on Aug 25 for Testa before his departure for Ohio.
Testa was flown from a Florida airfield to Cleveland to be admitted into the hospital.
19 News requested information from the Cleveland Clinic regarding the number of out-of-state patients in care for COVID-19 and current hospital bed capacity.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.