NEW ORLEANS, La. (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 is on the move.

After stops in Lafayette and Kenner, team members are now headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

They were activated last week to help with search efforts from Hurricane Ida.

A news release said the team is healthy and in good spirits.

The damage in the wake of these storms is always staggering, it is gratifying to see the team, boots on the ground, fully engaged with the community, assisting them in getting back on their feet. It is such a tremendous task, with multiple obstacles, to recover from these storms. I am certain our team’s efforts help them to jump some of these hurdles.

