Inspirational notes left on Northeast Ohio bridges to prevent suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local woman who posts suicide prevention signs along Northeast Ohio bridges is making a difference.

Her messages are saving people’s lives.

“What I’m doing is I created a bunch of signs that have motivational quotes and also a crisis number, suicide prevention number,” said Jen Stross, the woman hanging suicide prevention signs on Northeast Ohio bridges.

A 19 News photographer stumbled upon Stross the other day and it left a lasting impression. She’s been posting her thoughtful, motivational notes on Northeast Ohio bridges, hoping to save suicidal people from jumping to their deaths.

And her notes are working.

One man shares why just one note changed his mind on jumping to his death.

Joe is one of the people her notes have helped. His last name won’t be revealed for privacy reasons. He’s living proof that Stross’ messages are saving people’s lives.

“I started crying, but I wound up deciding not to jump. I was riding home from work one night and wound up on the Hilliard bridge and was thinking about ending things. Depression is something I struggle with everyday. But I got on the bridge and I saw some signs trying to discourage suicide and there were some flowers and a candle and it made me stop and think,” said Joe.

Joe’s story is what keeps Stross posting these signs on bridges.

“That way they know that somebody cares. Somebody is out there thinking about them they have the resource to call in case they want to talk. And get some help. It’s already cut back on suicide on the Lorain Road bridge, so hopefully, Brookpark will follow and Hilliard will follow with the fence as well,” said Stross.

Stross has been placing signs on these bridges for the last three years. She says she will not stop until each of these bridges have a fence.

“Just keep going. You have a purpose, you matter,” said Stross.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255. It’s available 24 hours.

