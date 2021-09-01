Man on the run after police chase ends in crash on Cleveland-Parma border

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A Cleveland police chase came to a crashing stop on State Road late Tuesday night.

Cleveland police said they were chasing a man in a car he had stolen. They also said the man had a gun.

The chase happened just before midnight.

Police stopped chasing the suspect, but he kept trying to get away from officers.

The suspect ended up running a red light; while doing so, he was hit in the intersection by a driver who had a green light.

“I pull up to stop, to see if he’s okay and everything,” Alexander Stephens, the driver who hit the suspect, said. “Then I see someone just running down the street. I didn’t even know it was him.”

The suspect ran away after the crash and is still on the loose.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.