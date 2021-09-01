2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man on the run after police chase ends in crash on Cleveland-Parma border
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A Cleveland police chase came to a crashing stop on State Road late Tuesday night.

Cleveland police said they were chasing a man in a car he had stolen. They also said the man had a gun.

The chase happened just before midnight.

Police stopped chasing the suspect, but he kept trying to get away from officers.

The suspect ended up running a red light; while doing so, he was hit in the intersection by a driver who had a green light.

“I pull up to stop, to see if he’s okay and everything,” Alexander Stephens, the driver who hit the suspect, said. “Then I see someone just running down the street. I didn’t even know it was him.”

The suspect ran away after the crash and is still on the loose.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

