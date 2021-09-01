North Ridgeville youth pastor, wife plead not guilty to additional sexual battery charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville youth pastor and his wife were arraigned Wednesday on additional criminal charges involving sex with a minor.

Anna Walker pleaded not guilty to an additional two counts of sexual battery and David Walker pleaded not guilty to an additional 14 counts of sexual battery, seven additional counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual imposition.

Anna Walker is charged with several counts of sexual battery for crimes involving a minor. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to court records, the crime happened on October 4, 2019.

David Walker was a youth pastor at Church Alive International in Cleveland and The Dwelling Place Family Worship Center in North Olmsted.

North Olmsted and North Ridgeville police officers said David and Anna Walker were first indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury in January 2021.

According to officers, the Walkers assaulted a 14-year-old female between May 2005 and December 2007.

The victim was a parishioner and member of both youth group churches.

The Walkers remain out on bond and will return to court on Sept. 8.

