2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Boys and Girls Club launches new music program

19 News
19 News
By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arts are the first programs to be silenced when a school is trying to stay on budget.

“There’s an absence of arts education in a lot of our schools, especially schools that have less funding,” said Chad Hoffman.

According to the Grammy Music Education Coalition, there are 3.8 million students in the U.S. who have no access to music education.

The Boys and Girls Club in Northeast Ohio is trying to changing that through their “Opening Track” program.

“My vision is to use music as an approach as a holistic approach,” said program director Kim Shemo.

Shemo wants music and music history to help elevate students’ communication skills, social skills, and increase their overall school performance.

“There are so many talented youth in Northeast Ohio that have economic barriers that prevent them from having access to resources, such as singing lessons, voice lessons, and the opportunity to learn how to play the bass, " said Shemo. “If we can’t take the youth to the lesson, we can bring the lessons to the youth.”

The pilot program will take place at four different Boys and Girls Clubs, including the one on Broadway in Cleveland starting in late September.

“You never know who we may have in our clubs. We may have the next Jay-Z, the next Beyonce. We may have the next Cher, “ said Shemo. “You never know because these kids just don’t have the resources to go get lessons and bringing the lessons to them will bring a world of difference.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Tremont Scoops to close, but Lakewood ice cream project may be in the works
The Lake Metroparks Farmpack corn maze opens September 1, 2021.
Fall is coming! Lake Metropark corn maze to open Sept. 1
Barberton High School closes for 2 days for bed bug treatment
Woman pays for stranger’s cake at Giant Eagle in memory of late son
Woman pays for stranger’s cake at Giant Eagle in memory of late son