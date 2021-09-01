Northeast Ohio Boys and Girls Club launches new music program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arts are the first programs to be silenced when a school is trying to stay on budget.

“There’s an absence of arts education in a lot of our schools, especially schools that have less funding,” said Chad Hoffman.

According to the Grammy Music Education Coalition, there are 3.8 million students in the U.S. who have no access to music education.

The Boys and Girls Club in Northeast Ohio is trying to changing that through their “Opening Track” program.

“My vision is to use music as an approach as a holistic approach,” said program director Kim Shemo.

Shemo wants music and music history to help elevate students’ communication skills, social skills, and increase their overall school performance.

“There are so many talented youth in Northeast Ohio that have economic barriers that prevent them from having access to resources, such as singing lessons, voice lessons, and the opportunity to learn how to play the bass, " said Shemo. “If we can’t take the youth to the lesson, we can bring the lessons to the youth.”

The pilot program will take place at four different Boys and Girls Clubs, including the one on Broadway in Cleveland starting in late September.

“You never know who we may have in our clubs. We may have the next Jay-Z, the next Beyonce. We may have the next Cher, “ said Shemo. “You never know because these kids just don’t have the resources to go get lessons and bringing the lessons to them will bring a world of difference.”

