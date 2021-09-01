2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooling things down; windy today

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Remnants of Hurricane Ida tracking across West Virginia this morning. The rain with it will slowly exit Ohio from west to east. The pressure difference with the low pressure and strong high pressure in Canada will lead to a strong northeast wind off of Lake Erie today. Gusts well over 30 mph are possible from Cleveland to Toledo. The air mass is cooling. A few lake effect showers and storms could happen west of Cleveland with the northeast steering wind. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. The wind subsides tonight. Partly cloudy sky. Many low temperatures dip into the 50s. A quieter day tomorrow. Good deal of sunshine. High temperatures in the 70s. It’ll be more of a mix of sun and clouds Friday. We will keep the afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

