Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler and less humid to round out the work week; few showers around for Labor Day Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the remnants of Ida depart, skies will gradually clear through the night.

With clear skies overnight, there’s nothing stopping us from dropping into the mid to upper 50s by morning.

Some spots will fall into the low 50s.

Winds will begin to back off tonight, but it’ll still be a tad breezy this evening into tomorrow.

We’re in store for several beautiful days, starting Thursday.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s through Saturday.

Our next shot for rain will be on Sunday, but it’s not going to be a washout.

At this time, Monday (Labor Day) looks nice with just a few hit or miss showers.

