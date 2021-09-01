Overdose deaths trend down in Northeast Ohio compared to other parts of state, nation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor ordered flags at half staff on Aug. 31 to commemorate Ohio’s first-ever Overdose Awareness Day.

Local doctors are grateful that this year the state is joining in s day-long observance recognized by the national and international community.

Dr. Christina Delos Reeyes of University Heights said, “I think it just increases awareness and the probability that people will get help in our state. It is a sad day. it is a day for remembering people we’ve lost but it’s also important to remember that help is available, and you can get better.”

According to the CDC, 21,000 more Americans overdosed and died last year compared to the year before.

That’s the largest single-year percentage increase on record in more than 20 years.

However, as parts of Ohio and the nation continue to see a rise in overdose deaths, we discovered data that suggests overdose numbers are trending down locally in Northeast Ohio.

Doctors and recovering addicts in Northeast Ohio attribute the downward trend in overdoses to both an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction here, as well as the acceptance and growth of one particular life-saving method.

Sara Szelagowski knows firsthand the life-saving power of this nasal spray.

“It’s an energy struggle... someone is being pulled out of this world, and we’re pulling them back,” she described.

She’s used this on a friend in need before, but explained the overdose reversal drug formally called Naloxone was not nearly as common to have on hand when she was using it nearly seven years ago.

“I had fallen out and had the cold water splashed on me and, you know, trying to wake me up,” Szelgowski said.

She said she was just lucky it worked.

It’s a life-saving medication that has been around for 40 years.

“What’s new is that people are now a little more open about talking about the fact that they may have a family member who may need a Narcan kit,” Delos Reeyes said.

Delos Reeyes said that openness has been critical in fighting the opioid crisis in the middle of a pandemic here in Northeast Ohio.

“It’s just been an overwhelming experience this last year and a half,” Delos Reeyes said.

19 News told you when Szelagowski first started leaving notes of positive messages and encouragement to those struggling with drug use around the city when she created her non-profit Project White Butterfly about two years ago.

Since then, her mission’s grown and begun to give out boxes of Narcan that would regularly cost someone $75 dollars.

“Someone has to be breathing to get to recovery. so we are keeping these people alive so that they have that chance to step into recovery,” Szelgowski.

She said after a particularly rough patch this March, Cuyahoga County was able to fund the purchase of 3,500 doses of Narcan in May.

Her organization’s given out more than 1000 of them.

Szelgowski said, “for about two months, we worked our butts off to spread all this Narcan across the county.”

Data from the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner suggests efforts like those are helping save lives in our area.

There has been a steady decrease in overdose deaths reported each year for the last four years in a row.

“It’s because of these efforts... it’s because people are out in the community... it’s because there is awareness right now,” Szelgowski.

In a Facebook post, the Lake County Sheriff said there’s also been a decrease in overdose deaths there recently too.

He too attributes a decrease partially to increased access to naloxone.

Delos Reeyes said the trouble is that these numbers lag and change often.

So as the pandemic drags on, and newly sober addicts remain more isolated, she hopes the numbers won’t spike too drastically again.

“We were making some progress pre-pandemic and now it just seems like we’re sliding back a little bit,” Delos Reeyes explained.

“I don’t know if I could have done it... I really don’t. I needed that connection and that time so for someone who has really dedicated themselves to get sober and stay sober... it’s incredible,” Szelgowski said.

There are of course so many ways to break down these numbers and explain why they are the way they are.

One other reason officials say opioid overdose deaths may be decreasing is because of an increase in access to methamphetamine.

That drug is a stimulant but can be equally dangerous.

