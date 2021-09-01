2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police on Cleveland SWAT situation: Female killed in home, suspect possibly shot himself

FILE
FILE(Credit: KALB)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police received a 911 call early Wednesday morning from a man claiming he just shot his wife.

Officers responded to a East 90th Street house at approximately 5 a.m. and saw an older man with two children exiting from the home uninjured.

Members of the SWAT team were then called to the scene.

Officers found a female who was shot to death inside the home.

A male suspect was also discovered in the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken by paramedics to University Hospitals for treatment and was still alive, as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the incident is currently being investigated as a “possible” murder-attempted suicide case.

This is a developing story.

