‘Possibility we will have to go remote again’: Budish warns as Delta surges in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Cuyahoga County, politicians and health officials are warning that remote learning may be necessary.

Officials also talked about initiatives that could help counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Armond Budish had a stern message for those hoping to keep students in the classroom: “While we want kids to be able to go to school in person, the more our numbers rise, the higher the possibility we will have to go remote again.”

All but one of Ohio’s 88 counties currently are classified as having “high” community spread of COVID-19, according to CDC data.

“Getting people vaccinated is the best way to beat this thing,” Budish said.

Terry Allan, the county’s health commissioner, said Cuyahoga County is seeing 250 cases per 100,000 residents right now.

He urged even those who are vaccinated to wear a mask indoors because of the Delta variant’s high contagious rate.

“Those who are vaccinated can still get Covid and spread it to others,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.