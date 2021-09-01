2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Possibility we will have to go remote again’: Budish warns as Delta surges in Cuyahoga County

FILE - Empty hallways
FILE - Empty hallways(WLUC)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Cuyahoga County, politicians and health officials are warning that remote learning may be necessary.

Officials also talked about initiatives that could help counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

7,102 new COVID-19 cases, data from lab delay included in total, ODH reports

County Executive Armond Budish had a stern message for those hoping to keep students in the classroom: “While we want kids to be able to go to school in person, the more our numbers rise, the higher the possibility we will have to go remote again.”

All but one of Ohio’s 88 counties currently are classified as having “high” community spread of COVID-19, according to CDC data.

“Getting people vaccinated is the best way to beat this thing,” Budish said.

Terry Allan, the county’s health commissioner, said Cuyahoga County is seeing 250 cases per 100,000 residents right now.

Some people are panic buying toilet paper again

He urged even those who are vaccinated to wear a mask indoors because of the Delta variant’s high contagious rate.

“Those who are vaccinated can still get Covid and spread it to others,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Coronavirus
7,102 new COVID-19 cases, data from lab delay included in total, Ohio Department of Health reports
Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccine at all campuses next week
Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccine at all campuses next week
Officer Anthony Testa
Florida police officer with COVID-19 transferred to Ohio for care at Cleveland Clinic
Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging everyone to...
DeWine: All Ohioans should carry Narcan to help prevent overdoses