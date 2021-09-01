Residents react after Puppy dies in a fire at SouthPark Mall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a sad day inside the SouthPark Mall Monday afternoon.

A puppy died in a fire inside of the Pick of the Litter store.

Strongsville resident Daniel Krane says this news hits close to home for him.

″I love dogs. I’m a dog owner myself, so that’s pretty tragic than an innocent animal went through that type of pain & suffering,” he said.

Strongsville Fire told 19 News no employees were injured.

19 News called the store and the corporate office, but they were not available for comment.

Annie Shah also feeling emotional about the sudden loss of life.

″I feel really bad for any animal who died like that, so I feel pity for them,” she said.

A fitness store adjacent to the pet store was also damaged.

19 News saw cleaning crews inside the mall trying to figure out how this happened and assessing the damages.

