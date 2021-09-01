Shelby police chief intervenes on behalf of vet who stole flags from Flag Park

SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole the U.S. Flag and service branch flags from the Flag Park of downtown Shelby was questioned, confessed, charged with theft, and pleaded guilty.

However, Shelby Chief of Police Lance Combs decided to take a moment to “provide a little context” on Facebook about the Aug. 17 event.

Ofc. Artrip, who was assigned to the call, figured out who the suspect was and was able to recover all but two of the flags, Combs said.

The suspect was then questioned and confessed before consequently being charged with theft, according to Combs.

Combs said he appeared in Shelby Municipal Court on Aug. 27 and pleaded guilty to the offense.

“Ordinarily, that’s where the story would end, and community members are left to their own thoughts and feelings. And people are right to be angry over the event and to expect that punishment be swift and severe. But I promised a little context, and now that he’s been found guilty, I wanted to take the opportunity to lay that context out,” the chief said.

This is part of the context Combs shared on Facebook:

“The defendant in this case is a military veteran. In fact, he’s a combat veteran of wars in the Middle East. He reported to Officer Artrip that he observed that the flags were tattered, and that he had gone to City Hall to complain about their condition, which he believed to be disrespectful. After consuming alcohol and experiencing some personal mental health issues, he determined that the City did not act in a timely manner. So he took matters into his own hands. He admitted to taking the flags but only to have them destroyed. Only two were in poor enough condition to be destroyed. The remaining flags were returned to us via a third party. He also offered to reimburse the city for the two flags that were destroyed.”

Combs went on to say that he had discussions with Shelby Municipal Court and Mansfield Municipal Court Probation Department prior to his arrest on summons about getting this defendant’s supervision transferred to Mansfield Municipal Court’s Veteran’s Court specialty docket.

The Mansfield Municipal Court developed Ohio’s first Veteran’s Court in 2009 to specifically handle military veterans.

Veteran’s Court requires at least one year of supervision and treatment, which includes home visits, curfews, and drug and alcohol testing, Combs explained.

However, it also provides veteran peer mentors, connects them with other veterans, and helps them through the veteran’s benefits processes, Combs continued.

Combs said the judge already accepted his request and sentenced this defendant to Veteran’s Court, and Mansfield Probation agreed to take his case on in the specialty docket.

“As a member of this community, I too was offended when I learned that the flags were taken. When I was made aware of the full context of the incident, I realized that this defendant is in need of specialized treatment that I am hopeful he will receive through Veteran’s Court,” the chief said.

