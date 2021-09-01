Shots fired into Lorain home; multiple people arrested

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Lorain police officers were credited Wednesday for their efforts in decreasing violent crime.

According to a department Facebook post, the officers arrested multiple people Sunday night after shots were fired into a home located in South Lorain.

It was occupied by adults and children when the shooting took place, police said.

The arrests came after the officers tracked down the suspect vehicle. When searching the car, they found and seized two loaded guns and a small amount of drugs, the post said.

“Great work by Officers Velez-Rios, Roberts, Warner, and Zubko for placing themselves at great personal risk,” police wrote in the post.

