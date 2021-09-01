2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solon mayor testified in trial for former Cuyahoga County Jail director

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The trial for former Cuyahoga County Jail director Kenneth Mills continues with striking witness testimony.

Mills is accused mismanaging the jail to an alarming extent.

Prosecutors point out, under his watch, inmates were deprived of proper health care, shelter, and food which led to a jump in the number of inmate deaths in 2018.

Solon Mayor Edward Kraus took the witness stand on Wednesday and testified that Mills pushed to “regionalize” the county jail or in other words charging cities in the county to house their inmates.

“The cost would be 99 per day per inmate,” said Mayor Kraus. “This cost is inclusive including medical.”

Mayor Kraus worked as a county official from 2015 to 2017 during the time Mills was jail director.

Prosecutors claim despite warnings about overcrowding, Mills still went on to take on more inmates than the jail could handle in order to make a profit.

Mill’s attorney, for his part, insists it wasn’t his client’s idea to regionalize the jail system.

The defense tried to make the case it’s been a concept that’s the county has been considering before mills became director.

This trial has been going on for a week and more top government officials are expected to testify later this week including county executive Armond Budish and former sheriff Clifford Pinkney.

