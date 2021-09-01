2 Strong 4 Bullies
Staffing issues become focus in trial against former Cuyahoga County Jail director

By Kristin Mazur
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staffing and overtime were called into question Tuesday as the trial for a former Cuyahoga County jail director is in its second week.

Several former colleagues of Ken Mills, including corrections officers, took the stand to face questions related to both topics, especially staffing.

Mills is being charged with and accused of not only mismanaging the jail, but also lying to the county council.

Prosecutors from Ohio Attorney Dave Yost’s Pto office Prosecutors said the “poorly-run” jail led to a jump in inmate deaths back in 2018.

They also alleged that, while Mills served as jail director, corrections officers were overworked and stressed out, physically and mentally, and that security suffered as a result.

Victor McArthur, a former associate warden for the county, was among the witnesses to take the stand Tuesday.

He said during his time at the jail, the facility was constantly understaffed and officers were forced to work long shifts, even prior to Mills’ leadership.

McArthur also said it wasn’t uncommon for “double podding” to occur. That’s when corrections officers were in charge of watching over more than one area in the jail. He said that security suffered as a result.

“Security starts to break down. It becomes a lot more stressful and it’s more dangerous,” said McArthur.

But the Mills’ defense attorney, Kevin Spellacy, argued that his client actually helped to turn things around, by installing surveillance cameras and body scanners.

The body scanners are used to detect any unknown substances or weapons that someone might try to smuggle into the facility. McArthur said the equipment helped improve security immensely.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A former county employee, who dealt with finances, will take the stand. She faced off against prosecutors Tuesday, regarding cost-cutting measures implemented by Mills and still has to answer any questions by the defense.

