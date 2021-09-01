This was the sixth wettest August on record in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - August 2021 will be remembered as a very wet month here in Cleveland.

In fact, it was the sixth wettest August on record at Hopkins.

Cleveland accumulated a whopping 7.15 inches of rain in August.

A typical August brings around 3.56 inches of rain to the Cleveland area.

There were three days over the course of the month in which Cleveland recorded over an inch of rain in just a 24 hour period.

The wettest day last month was the 13th, when 1.76 inches of rain were observed at the airport.

On August 25th, Hopkins reported 1.23 inches of rain, and on August 10th, 1.07 inches of rain fell.

August was not as wet in Akron.

Akron finished the month with 3.76 inches of rain, which is just 0.15th of an inch above average.

That is the nature of Summertime thunderstorms though; some areas wind up with quite a bit of rain, and others are not blessed as abundantly.

With rather persistent rain in the Cleveland area throughout the month of August, one might assume that it was a cloudy month.

Average sky cover in Cleveland and in Akron during the month of August was about 50 percent, or partly cloudy.

August was also warmer-than-average, especially in Akron, where the average temperature for the month was 75.9 degrees.

That’s 3.6 degrees above average.

In Cleveland, August was just slightly warmer-than-average.

The average temperature for the month was 74.8 degrees, which is only 1.8 degrees above average.

Mother Nature also left her mark in August in the form of severe thunderstorms on the 11th.

Damaging wind and torrential rain tore through Cleveland’s West Side, knocking down trees, powerlines, and leaving residents without power.

[Severe storms down lines, snap trees, block roads, damage homes throughout Northeast Ohio]

Our team of meteorologists detected 80 mph winds within the storms, and we were live on 19 News with continuous coverage.

We tracked the severe storms as they moved through, producing damaging winds from Avon to Gordon Square.

Bay Village, Lakewood, and Berlin Heights also sustained storm damage that day.

[Storm cleanup and wait for power will go on at least until Friday in Bay Village]

Some on the East Side were also forced to clean up from the storms.

As we bid farewell to August, we begin the transitional month of September, which is also the beginning of Meteorological Fall.

September brings later sunrises, earlier sunsets, and the promise cooler temperatures.

Well, I should say the expectation of cooler days.

The average temperature in September is around 66 degrees, but northeast Ohioans know that September can offer more than a few hotter-than-average days.

While last September was slightly cooler-than-average, September 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 are all in the top 10 warmest Septembers on record!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.