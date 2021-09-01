2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tremont Scoops to close, but Lakewood ice cream project may be in the works

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - And just like that Tremont Scoops, the popular ice cream spot on Cleveland’s West Side, announced it will close its doors on September 19.

The shop announced Tuesday that the building had sold and the shop was closing on the company’s Facebook page.

“A guy that lives down the street made us a smoking offer on 2362 Professor Ave and the building is no longer ours,” the post read.

Tremont Scoops has been a neighborhood staple for the past nine years, and customers shared memories and best wishes on the company’s page.

But Tremont’s loss might be Lakewood’s gain. The post hinted that a possible ice cream-related project may be in the works there.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

The Lake Metroparks Farmpack corn maze opens September 1, 2021.
Fall is coming! Lake Metropark corn maze to open Sept. 1
Barberton High School closes for 2 days for bed bug treatment
Woman pays for stranger’s cake at Giant Eagle in memory of late son
Woman pays for stranger’s cake at Giant Eagle in memory of late son
Computer issues affect RTA’s Paratransit drivers