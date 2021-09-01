Tremont Scoops to close, but Lakewood ice cream project may be in the works

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - And just like that Tremont Scoops, the popular ice cream spot on Cleveland’s West Side, announced it will close its doors on September 19.

The shop announced Tuesday that the building had sold and the shop was closing on the company’s Facebook page.

“A guy that lives down the street made us a smoking offer on 2362 Professor Ave and the building is no longer ours,” the post read.

Tremont Scoops has been a neighborhood staple for the past nine years, and customers shared memories and best wishes on the company’s page.

But Tremont’s loss might be Lakewood’s gain. The post hinted that a possible ice cream-related project may be in the works there.

