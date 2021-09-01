Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccine at all campuses next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tri-C students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during several clinics in September.

Vaccine incentives will be available for students. Tri-C is offering a $10 student ID credit for the first dose and a T-shirt for the second, according to a news release.

The clinics are taking place through a partnership with Care Alliance Health Care.

Tri-C said vaccine recipients must be 18 or older. A government-issued ID with your name and address is required.

Sept. 7

• Eastern Campus: 10 a.m. – noon, Student Services building, room 1531 (next to pool room). Park in Lot R.

• Metropolitan Campus: 2-4 p.m., North Concourse. Park in Lot 4.

Sept. 8

• Western Campus: 10 a.m. – noon, Theatre lobby. Park in Lot C.

• Westshore Campus: 2-4 p.m., Liberal Arts and Technology building (overhang near entrance). Park in Lot 1.

