2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccine at all campuses next week

Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccine at all campuses next week
Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccine at all campuses next week((WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tri-C students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during several clinics in September.

Vaccine incentives will be available for students. Tri-C is offering a $10 student ID credit for the first dose and a T-shirt for the second, according to a news release.

The clinics are taking place through a partnership with Care Alliance Health Care.

Tri-C said vaccine recipients must be 18 or older. A government-issued ID with your name and address is required.

Sept. 7

• Eastern Campus: 10 a.m. – noon, Student Services building, room 1531 (next to pool room). Park in Lot R.

• Metropolitan Campus: 2-4 p.m., North Concourse. Park in Lot 4.

Sept. 8

• Western Campus: 10 a.m. – noon, Theatre lobby. Park in Lot C.

• Westshore Campus: 2-4 p.m., Liberal Arts and Technology building (overhang near entrance). Park in Lot 1.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Officer Anthony Testa
Florida police officer with COVID-19 transferred to Ohio for care at Cleveland Clinic
Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging everyone to...
DeWine: All Ohioans should carry Narcan to help prevent overdoses
Barberton High School closes for 2 days for bed bug treatment
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,914 new COVID-19 cases