U.S. Marshals search for missing teens in Akron as statewide cases rapidly grow

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service has been searching for three teenagers in the Akron area as part of a coordinated effort to locate missing and endangered people.

Earlier this week, the agency asked for help from the public and local media to help find the three girls, whose disappearances are not related.

“It’s of extreme importance to locate them [and] make sure they’re recovered safely and that they have the resources they need,” said Deputy Marshal Alex Rutter.

MISSING AND ENDANGERED: Zamaria Hill, Cyncere Franklin, Sarah Jo Clark. Unrelated cases, all believed to be near Akron. Just three of the roughly 150 missing teens cases opened throughout Ohio in August alone. pic.twitter.com/IXftwxjAG7 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 1, 2021

Sarah Jo Clark, 15, was last seen on Aug. 3 in Brunswick. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Cyncere Franklin, 14, was last seen on Aug. 3 in the Copley Road area of Akron. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Zamaria Hill, 15, was last seen on Jan. 14 in Barberton. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The marshals did not release specific information about how the teenagers went missing, but the Ohio Attorney General’s Office lists all of them as “endangered runaways” in its online database of missing people.

According to the same records, approximately 150 teenagers went missing in Ohio in August of 2021 alone. More than 40 of them are from the Cleveland and Akron areas.

The term “runaway” is often met with a social stigma, but law enforcement agencies often point to the underlying issues when calling attention to the overall problem.

“Runaway youth were more likely to be dependent on drugs and show depressive symptoms at age 21 than youth who had not run away after controlling for early substance use, depressive symptoms, lack of parental support, school disengagement, general delinquency and demographic characteristics,” according to Youth.gov, an official government resource page.

Those are the very reasons why investigators work tirelessly to track down those missing teenagers — no matter the circumstances that led to their disappearance.

“It’s unknown what’s going on in their lives and finding them and making sure they’re safe, both from a health and safety [standpoint] but also from a mental health standpoint,” Rutter told 19 News.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833 if you have any information on where they may be.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Operation Safe Space is a joint operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department that has led to finding 23 missing or high-risk juveniles from the Akron area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.