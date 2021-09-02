2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 in custody after four-wheeler chase, Newburgh Heights police say (video)

1 in custody after four-wheeler chase, Newburgh Heights police say
(Source: Newburgh Heights Police Department via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police took a man into custody Wednesday after he fled from an officer on a four-wheeler.

He’s facing felony charges of fleeing and reckless operation, according to a department Facebook post.

The chase was captured on body camera and dash camera; Newburgh Heights police released the video Thursday morning.

It shows a NHPD cruiser chase the four-wheeler through a residential neighborhood.

Police said the man fell off the four-wheeler after losing control on Harvard Avenue.

“[He] was apprehended by a fast footed officer, but not before he tried to flee again and drag our officer with him,” police said in the post.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

