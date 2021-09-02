1 in custody after four-wheeler chase, Newburgh Heights police say (video)

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police took a man into custody Wednesday after he fled from an officer on a four-wheeler.

He’s facing felony charges of fleeing and reckless operation, according to a department Facebook post.

The chase was captured on body camera and dash camera; Newburgh Heights police released the video Thursday morning.

It shows a NHPD cruiser chase the four-wheeler through a residential neighborhood.

Police said the man fell off the four-wheeler after losing control on Harvard Avenue.

“[He] was apprehended by a fast footed officer, but not before he tried to flee again and drag our officer with him,” police said in the post.

