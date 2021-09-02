BGSU requiring proof of vaccination for students, staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has joined other state universities in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or receive an approved exemption for all students, faculty, and staff.

Proof of vaccinations must be received no later than November 29. Applications for exemptions must be completed received by Nov. 1.

Exemptions must be medical, religious, or reasons of personal conscience and will be reviewed and approved by the BGSU Division of Health and Wellness. If the exemption is approved, individuals will be required to follow protocols for unvaccinated individuals regarding face coverings, quarantine, and isolation and also participate in regular COVID-19 testing.

On Tuesday, the BGSU Athletic Department announced all athletic personnel and student-athletes must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

BGSU now joins Toledo, Ohio State, Miami, and Ohio in requiring proof of vaccination.

According to an email from BGSU President Rodney Rogers, students who do not submit proof of vaccination or receive an approved exemption may not be allowed to enroll in face-to-face classes this spring or live in an on-campus residence hall. Faculty and staff who do not complete this process may be subject to discipline in accordance with University policy and applicable collective bargaining agreements.

I certainly want to thank all those who have contributed to our ability to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the University’s senior leaders, all of whom are fully vaccinated, demonstrating their belief in the power of this vaccination to move us toward a post-COVID-19 world. We certainly would not ask you to do something that we are not willing to do. We need our students, faculty and staff members to continue to step up. We must look to one another to beat this virus. Nothing will replace the power of a personal connection. I am especially asking those who have been vaccinated to reach out to their friends and colleagues to have an understanding conversation about the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. If you are personally uncertain, I want to let you know why I got vaccinated. It’s because of my family and friends, some of whom have underlying health conditions, as well as our students, faculty and staff – I got vaccinated for the future of our public health and for Bowling Green State University. We all acknowledge that this global pandemic is tiring and that its challenges have been unlike any other. This virus has attempted to divide us. However, even in the toughest of times, there is hope. Hope in our progress. Hope in our commitment to education, and hope in one another. The opportunity to reach a post-COVID-19 world rests with each one of us. It’s on us to overcome this global pandemic. I am confident we will meet that moment head on, we will not settle for what is, but what can be, and we will move forward, together.

