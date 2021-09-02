2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bob the Rooster available for adoption at Lake Humane Society(Source: Lake Humane Society)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society is searching for a forever home for Bob the Rooster.

For a $35 adoption fee, this feathered friend could join your family.

Bob landed in the shelter Monday as a lost animal. He was found wandering in the Mentor Headlands area, according to a Lake Humane Society Facebook post.

His adoption listing followed a 3-day hold for strays, the humane society said.

“Bob looks forward to cock-a-doodle-doing soon in his new yard!” the shelter wrote in their post.

Interested in adopting Bob? Send Lake Humane Society an email at adopt@lakehumane.org

