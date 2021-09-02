Bob the Rooster available for adoption at Lake Humane Society

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society is searching for a forever home for Bob the Rooster.

For a $35 adoption fee, this feathered friend could join your family.

Bob landed in the shelter Monday as a lost animal. He was found wandering in the Mentor Headlands area, according to a Lake Humane Society Facebook post.

His adoption listing followed a 3-day hold for strays, the humane society said.

“Bob looks forward to cock-a-doodle-doing soon in his new yard!” the shelter wrote in their post.

Interested in adopting Bob? Send Lake Humane Society an email at adopt@lakehumane.org

