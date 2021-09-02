Arrest warrant issued for shooting suspect by CMHA police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CMHA police have issued a warrant for Elvis Joel Rivera Rodriguez for a shooting incident that occurred on Aug. 25 outside an apartment building on Lorain Road in Cleveland.

The suspect is dating the victim’s sister, according to Chief Andres Gonzalez.

The victim was conveyed to MetroHealth Hospital for two gunshot wounds.

An argument between the victim and Rivera Rodriguez had occurred before the shooting.

After the shooting, Rivera Rodriguez fled the scene. There were witnesses to the incident, according to Gonzalez.

The victim remains at Metro hospital in the intensive care unit.

Call 216-426-7829 if you have information that could help with the arrest.

I met with Chief Gonzalez of CMHA Police regarding the shooting that took place last week on Lorain Avenue. The victim... Posted by Councilman Charles Slife on Thursday, September 2, 2021

