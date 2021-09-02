County officials and medical experts believe local schools will return to online learning due to COVID infections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 infection numbers continue to climb, and with more cases on Thursday, the news is not good. Some local schools may have to go back to remote learning.

Doctor Amy Edwards, an Infectious Disease Specialist with University Hospitals, tells 19 News, “I will tell you that we are worried. Like as a collective group, your physicians who take care of you and your children, we are worried about what the next four to eight weeks are going to be like.”

That’s when the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the Delta variant is predicted to really surge in Northeast Ohio, “One kid dying of COVID is too many kids dying, and it’s going to be a lot worse than that. Dozens of kids dying of COVID,” Doctor Edwards said.

She admits she does not believe the deaths of children will be apocalyptic, but she does believe it will be devastating.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish believes young people and children are in danger with the Delta variant so aggressive, “COVID is getting worse again. All of the counties in Ohio, except for one, are experiencing high levels of spread, the highest category given by the CDC. While we want kids to be able to go to school in person, the more our numbers rise, the higher the possibility that schools may have to go remote.”

Doctor Edward agrees, saying she believes schools will have little choice in the matter because our communities didn’t take the proper measures to protect children or society as a whole when they heard about the Delta variant, “We’re just starting to see the very beginning of that fourth peak, it can still be stopped, but people have to take action today. But they won’t, so yes, our kids will go to online schooling. I don’t see any way that that’s not going to happen.”

