Dozens of calls made to 911 about ‘strong odor’ along Lake Erie shoreline

Lake Erie on Thursday morning
Lake Erie on Thursday morning
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willowick Fire Department has received numerous calls overnight and into the morning regarding a “strong odor” of natural gas along the Lake County shoreline.

In total, over 60 calls reporting the strange smell were made throughout Mentor, Eastlake, and the Willowick areas, according to the fire department.

Because of the concern, the Dominion East Ohio gas company was called to investigate. The utility company said it is believed the odor is naturally coming from the lake.

The fire department said there is no hazard at this time to residents.

