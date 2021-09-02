Husky dognapped on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen husky named Sky.

Sky was dognapped Sunday in the 4100 block of W. 11 Street, according to a Facebook post from Cleveland police.

Sky’s owner had let her into a fenced yard with a locked gate, police said in the post. About 30 minutes after Sky went outside, her owner noticed the gate was open.

That’s when she discovered Sky was gone, police said.

Sky is 4 years old and her coat is white.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 with information about this theft.

