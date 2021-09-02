Insect that poses threat to Ohio’s fruit crops, trees discovered in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said an invasive insect was recently found in Cuyahoga County.

An adult spotted lanternfly population was found in Cuyahoga County by a tree care professional on Aug. 26, according to the state agency.

Since the first discovery, another population of the spotted lanternfly was found at a second location, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.

The bug species is a “great concern” to the grape and wine industry. Spotted lanternflies tend to be attracted to grapevines, fruit plants, blueberry, oak, and pine trees. Feeding on stems and leaves can cause the sap to bleed, eventually killing the plants.

Spotted lanternflies tend to be most recognizable between September and November because of the development of colorful wings.

Anyone who believed they have a spotted lanternfly infestation in their yard can file a report online or call the ODA Plant Pest Control Division at 614-728-6400.

