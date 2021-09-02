2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office have man in custody for string of thefts and burgalaries

David Brown was arrested by Cleveland police then transported to the Lorain County Jail.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau has been investigating a series of thefts from vehicles and residential burglaries in the Columbia Township area.

Investigators were able to identify and issue an arrest warrant for Columbia Station resident David Brown on Wednesday, Sept. 1. after help from area neighbors who supplied video footage from Ring Doorbell cameras, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, the identity of Brown’s female accomplice was uncovered.

Brown and the woman, a Cuyahoga County resident, have extensive criminal records. The woman’s identity is being withheld until she is indicted.

The crimes seemed to be fueled by substance abuse problems involving illicit street drugs, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that David Brown was taken into custody by the Cleveland police. Brown was then transported to the Lorain County Jail.

Investigators made contact with the woman who agreed to cooperate with the investigation. The investigators agreed to have her case sent to the Lorain County Grand Jury for charges.

David Brown was charged with several counts of burglary and theft. He is scheduled to appear in the Elyria Municipal Court on Friday, Sept. 3.

The investigation is ongoing while investigators attempt to recover some of the stolen items with assistance from the woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

