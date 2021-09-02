2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to beating mother, grandparents to death

Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his...
Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker in Massachusetts in 2017.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A man charged in the 2017 beating deaths of three relatives and a health care worker in Massachusetts has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Orion Krause, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to fatally beat his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker.

The killings took place in his grandparents’ home.

Police reports said a neighbor called police after Krause came to his door and told him what he did.

According to police reports, responding officers found Krause sitting naked and covered in mud on a patio chair behind the neighbor’s house.

One of the officers wrote that Krause started to sing quietly and then said, “I freed them.”

In the deal, Krause agreed to plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

He had been facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were all...
Trails where California family died closed to the public
Randy Clouse, who's battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Springfield, Illinois, is being denied a...
Judge sides with hospital in refusing to treat covid patient with ivermectin
Cleveland EMS headquarters.
Could new EMT employment policy be scaring away some Cleveland EMS recruits?
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia Supreme Court rules state can remove Lee statue