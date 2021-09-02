Medical examiner identifies woman who was allegedly shot by spouse before Cleveland SWAT situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim who was shot and killed on Wednesday as a 40-year-old Cleveland woman.

Officers and the SWAT team responded to an East 90th Street home on Wednesday morning after police said a man called 911 and told dispatchers that he just shot his wife.

Theresa Alvarez was found fatally shot inside the home, according to Cleveland police and the medical examiner’s office.

The male suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was also discovered in the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken by paramedics to University Hospitals for treatment and was still alive, Cleveland police said on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the incident is currently being investigated as a “possible” murder-attempted suicide case.

