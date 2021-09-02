2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medical examiner identifies woman who was allegedly shot by spouse before Cleveland SWAT situation

Scene of murder and SWAT situation
Scene of murder and SWAT situation(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim who was shot and killed on Wednesday as a 40-year-old Cleveland woman.

Officers and the SWAT team responded to an East 90th Street home on Wednesday morning after police said a man called 911 and told dispatchers that he just shot his wife.

Theresa Alvarez was found fatally shot inside the home, according to Cleveland police and the medical examiner’s office.

The male suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was also discovered in the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken by paramedics to University Hospitals for treatment and was still alive, Cleveland police said on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the incident is currently being investigated as a “possible” murder-attempted suicide case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Wooster man wanted for assaulting reporter covering Hurricane Ida in Mississippi
Wooster man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage
Ohio Department of Health to give COVID-19 update
Cleveland EMS headquarters.
Could new EMT employment policy be scaring away some Cleveland EMS recruits?
Witnesses describe interactions with Akron man on trial for allegedly killing 9 in arson...
Questioning continues in case against Akron man who allegedly killed 9 in arson incidents