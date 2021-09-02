2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland murder victim’s family looks forward to trial and justice

By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaiah Landrum was just 25 years old when he was stabbed to death in front of his mother’s home on East 131 Street in Cleveland back in September of 2020.

His family is hoping they may finally get justice.

“He was just 25 years old, to be taken away at 25,” said Isaiah’s mom Bridgett Moore Landrum.

Tashiana Johnson has been arrested for murder, Johnson and Landrum were new parents, of a baby boy, when she allegedly stabbed and killed him.

Her trial is scheduled to begin later this month and the family has tried to be patient while waiting for justice.

“I want her to get life in prison,” Moore-Landrum said, “I believe in the justice system and I pray it works fairly for Isaiah.”

Landrum was a graduate of Promise Academy and had taken flight lessons at Burke Lakefront Airport and had just recently finished his F.A.A. ground training, in Florida, in his quest to become a commercial airline pilot.

He had come back home to Cleveland to work and save money for the next part of his training when he was killed.

“He wanted to fly airplanes, he loved it,” Moore-Landrum said.

And while the family looks forward to the trial and hopes for justice they know they will never be the same, there will never be an opportunity for them to just move forward.

“You don’t move past this, it is always with you and you will never get any understanding how a human being can take another person’s life,” Moore-Landrum said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

