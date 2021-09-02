Northeast Ohio weather: Dry and cool for now, a few showers return this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure stays in control of the weather in Northeast Ohio through the end of the work week and start of the weekend.

Highs the next few days will be in the low to middle 70s, with cooler overnight temperatures in the 50s.

With winds out of the north, a few lake clouds could pop up, but most of us will be mainly sunny.

A cold front arrives late Saturday into Sunday bringing our next chance of showers.

A few showers will linger into the first half of the day Sunday.

Labor Day will also feature a few isolated showers.

Highs stay in the 70s through the long weekend.

