2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Comfortable pattern

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass over us continues to cool. Fairly dry air as well. A north wind will produce some lake effect clouds today and tonight. We will still see a good deal of sun though. High temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures tonight will drop well in the 50s away from the lakeshore. I could even see some 40s in the usual chilly spots. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will start out partly cloudy before clouds increase in the afternoon. A little warmer with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. No hot weather in the forecast for the next several days.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/1/2021
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler and less humid to round out the work week; few showers around for Labor Day Weekend
Bay Village
This was the sixth wettest August on record in Cleveland
Ohio Task Force 1 helps with search efforts from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
Hurricane Ida: Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Baton Rouge as search efforts continue