Northeast Ohio Weather: Comfortable pattern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass over us continues to cool. Fairly dry air as well. A north wind will produce some lake effect clouds today and tonight. We will still see a good deal of sun though. High temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures tonight will drop well in the 50s away from the lakeshore. I could even see some 40s in the usual chilly spots. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will start out partly cloudy before clouds increase in the afternoon. A little warmer with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. No hot weather in the forecast for the next several days.

